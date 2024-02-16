Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.68, to imply an increase of 14.06% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $7740.00, putting it -89070.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.36. The company has a valuation of $51.04M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a 14.06% upside in the latest session, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.86, jumping 14.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.53%, and -3.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.26%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 0.92 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.