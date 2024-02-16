Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s traded shares stood at 21.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $406.56, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$2.93 in intraday trading. The MSFT share’s 52-week high remains $420.82, putting it -3.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $245.61. The company has a valuation of $3020.92B, with an average of 23.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 420.82, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.82%, and 4.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.12%. Short interest in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw shorts transact 49.88 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.