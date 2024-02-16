Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 5.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.70, to imply a decrease of -2.36% or -$1.93 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $90.04, putting it -12.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.76. The company has a valuation of $87.98B, with an average of 12.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside in the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.90, dropping -2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.85%, and -6.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.61%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 22.1 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.