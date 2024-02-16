Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply an increase of 0.83% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $10.44, putting it -327.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

After registering a 0.83% upside in the last session, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.50, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.63%, and 13.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.52%. Short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) saw shorts transact 11.41 million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.