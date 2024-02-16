Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 17.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.13, to imply an increase of 2.81% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.34, putting it -23.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.40. The company has a valuation of $6.30B, with an average of 10.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.81% upside in the last session, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.35, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.57%, and -5.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.21%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 8.99 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares are 8.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.82% against 5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.60% this quarter before falling -35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $973.62 million and $1.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before dropping -7.00% in the following quarter.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corp. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.48% of the shares at 67.67% float percentage. In total, 67.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 150.7 million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $718.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 43.94 million shares, or about 3.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $209.6 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 65.31 million shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $297.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50.88 million, or 4.14% of the shares, all valued at about 232.03 million.