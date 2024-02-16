Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.93, to imply a decrease of -0.50% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The KDP share’s 52-week high remains $36.23, putting it -17.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.66. The company has a valuation of $43.26B, with an average of 7.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

After registering a -0.50% downside in the latest session, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.50, dropping -0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.69%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.16%. Short interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) saw shorts transact 16.65 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.