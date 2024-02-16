Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s traded shares stood at 17.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.05, to imply a decrease of -0.21% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The KVUE share’s 52-week high remains $27.80, putting it -45.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.82. The company has a valuation of $36.48B, with an average of 19.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.21% downside in the last session, Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.64, dropping -0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.45%, and -9.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.52%. Short interest in Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) saw shorts transact 24.92 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kenvue Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kenvue Inc (KVUE) shares are -16.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.30% against 6.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -8.18% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.79% annually.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kenvue Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Kenvue Inc insiders hold 9.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.01% of the shares at 108.34% float percentage. In total, 98.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.32 million shares (or 1.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $695.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 18.64 million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $492.51 million.

We also have SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kenvue Inc (KVUE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust holds roughly 18.94 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $436.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.12 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 371.55 million.