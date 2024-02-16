Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 14.06% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The IKNA share’s 52-week high remains $7.64, putting it -423.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $70.46M, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 206.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

After registering a 14.06% upside in the last session, Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900, jumping 14.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.29%, and -15.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.89%. Short interest in Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:IKNA) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.