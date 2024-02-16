Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 8.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -32.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 7.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside in the last session, Iamgold Corp. (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57, jumping 4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.85%, and 2.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 4.64 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.