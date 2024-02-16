Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply an increase of 2.13% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FIXX share’s 52-week high remains $1.76, putting it -144.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $41.71M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.29K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.13% upside in the last session, Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.13%, and 21.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.42%. Short interest in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Homology Medicines Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) shares are -35.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,900.00% against 14.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.83% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -2100.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.40% annually.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Homology Medicines Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc insiders hold 9.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.94% of the shares at 46.23% float percentage. In total, 41.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 4.54 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.