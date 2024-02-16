Now Is The Time To Build A Position In GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s traded shares stood at 4.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.92, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The GEHC share’s 52-week high remains $87.83, putting it -3.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $62.35. The company has a valuation of $38.67B, with an average of 3.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the latest session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.74, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.40%, and 15.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.83%. Short interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) saw shorts transact 15.66 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.