Now Is The Time To Build A Position In GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s traded shares stood at 4.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.92, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The GEHC share’s 52-week high remains $87.83, putting it -3.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $62.35. The company has a valuation of $38.67B, with an average of 3.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information
After registering a -0.83% downside in the latest session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.74, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.40%, and 15.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.83%. Short interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) saw shorts transact 15.66 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing GE HealthCare Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) shares are 24.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.41% against 17.20%.
GEHC Dividends
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 0.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.68% of the shares at 84.75% float percentage. In total, 84.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.58 million shares (or 13.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.0 billion.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 49.57 million shares, or about 10.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.03 billion.
We also have Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 16.05 million shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.05 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 979.3 million.