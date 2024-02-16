Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s traded shares stood at 57.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.52, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The F share’s 52-week high remains $15.20, putting it -21.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.49. The company has a valuation of $50.12B, with an average of 76.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.13% upside in the last session, Ford Motor Co. (F) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.07, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.00%, and 12.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.20%. Short interest in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) saw shorts transact 152.82 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ford Motor Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ford Motor Co. (F) shares are 7.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.47% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.20% this quarter before falling -23.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $40.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.07 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.08 billion and $42.43 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.20% before jumping 1.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.18% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -7.68% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.04% annually.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ford Motor Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Co. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.61% of the shares at 56.71% float percentage. In total, 56.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 339.1 million shares (or 8.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 279.18 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.22 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ford Motor Co. (F) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 122.56 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.85 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93.57 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.42 billion.