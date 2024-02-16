Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares stood at 19.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.42, to imply an increase of 2.20% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The ET share’s 52-week high remains $14.65, putting it -1.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.45. The company has a valuation of $48.49B, with an average of 14.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.20% upside in the last session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.43, jumping 2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.67%, and 4.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.49%. Short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw shorts transact 42.39 million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Energy Transfer LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are 12.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.93% against 2.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 36.24% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.20% annually.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Transfer LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.25, with the share yield ticking at 8.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders hold 10.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.71% of the shares at 41.07% float percentage. In total, 36.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 153.27 million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 65.66 million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $833.88 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 62.02 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $769.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.81 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 419.26 million.