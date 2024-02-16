Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s traded shares stood at 11.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $76.60, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The CVS share’s 52-week high remains $88.75, putting it -15.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.41. The company has a valuation of $96.40B, with an average of 12.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 78.30, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.02%, and -0.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.99%. Short interest in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) saw shorts transact 36.79 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.