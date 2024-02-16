Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.00, to imply an increase of 2.94% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The CRBU share’s 52-week high remains $8.59, putting it -22.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $619.01M, with an average of 1.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

After registering a 2.94% upside in the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.19, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.09%, and 34.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.16%. Short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw shorts transact 10.12 million shares and set a 6.36 days time to cover.