Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.70, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BP share’s 52-week high remains $41.25, putting it -15.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.52. The company has a valuation of $100.25B, with an average of 11.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the latest session, BP plc ADR (BP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.65, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.82%, and 4.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.85%. Short interest in BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) saw shorts transact 5.11 million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.