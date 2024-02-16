Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 3.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 15.97% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $0.52, putting it -271.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $3.62M, with an average of 51980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.70K shares over the past 3 months.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information
After registering a 15.97% upside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1500, jumping 15.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.30%, and -7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.33%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) saw shorts transact 11690.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.
AMBO Dividends
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders
Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.04% of the shares at 1.04% float percentage. In total, 1.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35743.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 32946.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7330.0.