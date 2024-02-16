Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares stood at 3.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 15.97% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AMBO share’s 52-week high remains $0.52, putting it -271.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $3.62M, with an average of 51980.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

After registering a 15.97% upside in the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1500, jumping 15.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.30%, and -7.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.33%. Short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) saw shorts transact 11690.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.