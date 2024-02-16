Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares stood at 49.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $169.80, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$1.18 in intraday trading. The AMZN share’s 52-week high remains $175.39, putting it -3.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.12. The company has a valuation of $1763.78B, with an average of 58.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 175.39, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.02%, and 11.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.75%. Short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw shorts transact 75.18 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amazon.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are 25.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.97% against 23.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 167.70% this quarter before jumping 44.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 38 analysts is $142.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 35 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $113.91 billion and $134.38 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.00% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 43.32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amazon.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders hold 9.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.51% of the shares at 69.03% float percentage. In total, 62.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 725.91 million shares (or 7.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 610.88 million shares, or about 5.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $79.63 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 272.0 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 212.53 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 27.71 billion.