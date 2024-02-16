Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $152.77, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$4.92 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $158.27, putting it -3.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $103.55. The company has a valuation of $97.78B, with an average of 7.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the latest session, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 158.27, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.51%, and 11.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.22%. Short interest in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw shorts transact 18.69 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.