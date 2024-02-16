Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $152.77, to imply a decrease of -3.12% or -$4.92 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $158.27, putting it -3.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $103.55. The company has a valuation of $97.78B, with an average of 7.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.
Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information
After registering a -3.12% downside in the latest session, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 158.27, dropping -3.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.51%, and 11.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.22%. Short interest in Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw shorts transact 18.69 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Airbnb Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) shares are 19.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.54% against 21.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.30% this quarter before falling -5.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $2.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.82 billion and $2.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.00% before jumping 13.20% in the following quarter.
ABNB Dividends
Airbnb Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airbnb Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.