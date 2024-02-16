Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.93, to imply a decrease of -0.76% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ADPT share’s 52-week high remains $10.38, putting it -164.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $568.95M, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information
After registering a -0.76% downside in the latest session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.24, dropping -0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and -3.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.80%. Short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw shorts transact 8.81 million shares and set a 6.52 days time to cover.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) shares are -35.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.39% against 15.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.50% this quarter before jumping 3.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $40.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.33 million.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 17.12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.60% annually.
ADPT Dividends
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.