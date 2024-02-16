Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.93, to imply a decrease of -0.76% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ADPT share’s 52-week high remains $10.38, putting it -164.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.61. The company has a valuation of $568.95M, with an average of 1.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the latest session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.24, dropping -0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and -3.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.80%. Short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw shorts transact 8.81 million shares and set a 6.52 days time to cover.