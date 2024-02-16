Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Down -10.42% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s traded shares stood at 6.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.30, to imply an increase of 4.88% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The NVAX share’s 52-week high remains $11.36, putting it -164.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $510.80M, with an average of 6.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

After registering a 4.88% upside in the last session, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.35, jumping 4.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.46%, and 2.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.42%. Short interest in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw shorts transact 52.09 million shares and set a 6.44 days time to cover.