Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG)’s traded shares stood at 6.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply an increase of 21.63% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The NMG share’s 52-week high remains $5.70, putting it -125.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.85. The company has a valuation of $153.70M, with an average of 77900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) trade information

After registering a 21.63% upside in the last session, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.74, jumping 21.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.77%, and 4.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.07%. Short interest in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 6.58 days time to cover.