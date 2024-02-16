Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) Up 18.75% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -24.32% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 2.95% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NCPL share’s 52-week high remains $2.73, putting it -1606.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $2.29M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 602.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

After registering a 2.95% upside in the latest session, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1692, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.71%, and -19.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.32%. Short interest in Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.