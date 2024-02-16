MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) Fell -298.86% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.51, to imply an increase of 65.57% or $1.39 in intraday trading. The MSAI share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -298.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $18.18M, with an average of 25390.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.68K shares over the past 3 months.

MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) trade information

After registering a 65.57% upside in the last session, MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (MSAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.50, jumping 65.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 70.39%, and 24.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.78%. Short interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) saw shorts transact 31830.0 shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.