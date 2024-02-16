Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD) Down Almost -17.10% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 11.63% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The MODD share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -92.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $30.68M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.70K shares over the past 3 months.
Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) trade information
After registering a 11.63% upside in the latest session, Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6094, jumping 11.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.03%, and -17.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.02%. Short interest in Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.
Modular Medical Inc (MODD) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Modular Medical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Modular Medical Inc (MODD) shares are 40.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.75% against 21.00%.
MODD Dividends
Modular Medical Inc has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Modular Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s Major holders
Modular Medical Inc insiders hold 14.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.22% of the shares at 33.02% float percentage. In total, 28.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Solas Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 15.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 0.94 million shares, or about 14.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.92 million.
Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million