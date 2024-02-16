Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD) Down Almost -17.10% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 11.63% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The MODD share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -92.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $30.68M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) trade information

After registering a 11.63% upside in the latest session, Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6094, jumping 11.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.03%, and -17.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.02%. Short interest in Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.