MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Has Dropped -4.86% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.51, to imply a decrease of -1.37% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $51.35, putting it -20.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.12. The company has a valuation of $14.52B, with an average of 5.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside in the latest session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.53, dropping -1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.05%, and -0.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.86%. Short interest in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw shorts transact 10.02 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.