Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares stood at 24.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $484.03, to imply an increase of 2.27% or $10.75 in intraday trading. The META share’s 52-week high remains $485.96, putting it -0.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $167.66. The company has a valuation of $1233.99B, with an average of 29.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.27% upside in the last session, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 488.62, jumping 2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.99%, and 31.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.75%. Short interest in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) saw shorts transact 27.89 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Platforms Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares are 64.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.94% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.10% this quarter before jumping 58.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 40 analysts is $36.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 40 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.64 billion and $30.41 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.90% before jumping 25.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.46% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 33.86% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.00% annually.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Platforms Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.12% of the shares at 79.26% float percentage. In total, 79.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 183.24 million shares (or 8.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 155.97 million shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $46.82 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 69.2 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.78 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.41 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 16.03 billion.