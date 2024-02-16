Mega Matrix Corp At $3.19: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MPU share’s 52-week high remains $4.48, putting it -40.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $109.13M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.30K shares over the past 3 months.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information
After registering a 0.95% upside in the latest session, Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.64%, and 10.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.24%. Short interest in Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.
MPU Dividends
Mega Matrix Corp has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mega Matrix Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s Major holders
Mega Matrix Corp insiders hold 17.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.26% of the shares at 3.96% float percentage. In total, 3.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 1.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.
We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.