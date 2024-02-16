Mega Matrix Corp At $3.19: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MPU share’s 52-week high remains $4.48, putting it -40.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $109.13M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the latest session, Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.69, jumping 0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.64%, and 10.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.24%. Short interest in Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.