Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Drops -9.03% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares stood at 12.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.44, to imply a decrease of -2.20% or -$1.52 in intraday trading. The MRVL share’s 52-week high remains $73.53, putting it -9.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.64. The company has a valuation of $58.30B, with an average of 13.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

After registering a -2.20% downside in the last session, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.72, dropping -2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.04%, and 3.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.82%. Short interest in Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw shorts transact 23.72 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.