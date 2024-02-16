Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Drops -9.03% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares stood at 12.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.44, to imply a decrease of -2.20% or -$1.52 in intraday trading. The MRVL share’s 52-week high remains $73.53, putting it -9.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.64. The company has a valuation of $58.30B, with an average of 13.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.35 million shares over the past 3 months.
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information
After registering a -2.20% downside in the last session, Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 72.72, dropping -2.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.04%, and 3.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.82%. Short interest in Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw shorts transact 23.72 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.
Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Marvell Technology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) shares are 17.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.77% against 10.30%.
MRVL Dividends
Marvell Technology Inc has its next earnings report out on March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marvell Technology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders
Marvell Technology Inc insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.13% of the shares at 88.57% float percentage. In total, 88.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 129.0 million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.71 billion.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 69.97 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.18 billion.
We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 27.49 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.74 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.6 billion.