Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Has Fallen -208.39% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s traded shares stood at 4.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.48, to imply an increase of 6.41% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The MRVI share’s 52-week high remains $16.90, putting it -208.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.52. The company has a valuation of $724.40M, with an average of 2.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

After registering a 6.41% upside in the last session, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.75, jumping 6.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and -11.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.34%. Short interest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw shorts transact 6.83 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.