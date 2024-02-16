Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) Down -22.30% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -8.64% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MGRX share’s 52-week high remains $4.37, putting it -1886.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $4.74M, with an average of 1.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 843.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) trade information

After registering a -8.64% downside in the latest session, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3300, dropping -8.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.41%, and -31.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.30%. Short interest in Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.