Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Surged 67.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 90.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.03, to imply an increase of 16.11% or $2.64 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $16.77, putting it 11.88% up since that peak but still an impressive 58.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $7.48B, with an average of 27.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.48 million shares over the past 3 months.
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information
After registering a 16.11% upside in the last session, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.42, jumping 16.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.90%, and 49.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.95%. Short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 45.71 million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are 67.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.62% against 25.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $981.42 million and $1.02 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.00% before jumping 22.60% in the following quarter.
LYFT Dividends
Lyft Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.