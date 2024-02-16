Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Surged 67.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 90.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.03, to imply an increase of 16.11% or $2.64 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $16.77, putting it 11.88% up since that peak but still an impressive 58.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.85. The company has a valuation of $7.48B, with an average of 27.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a 16.11% upside in the last session, Lyft Inc (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.42, jumping 16.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.90%, and 49.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.95%. Short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 45.71 million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.