Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.27, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LAAC share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -144.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.85. The company has a valuation of $685.33M, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the last session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.34, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.64%, and -19.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.44%. Short interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw shorts transact 13.25 million shares and set a 8.55 days time to cover.