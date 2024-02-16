Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Up Almost 13.27% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS)’s traded shares stood at 3.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.26, to imply an increase of 3.03% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The KSS share’s 52-week high remains $33.76, putting it -19.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.68. The company has a valuation of $3.13B, with an average of 5.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) trade information

After registering a 3.03% upside in the last session, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.68, jumping 3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.98%, and 13.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.46%. Short interest in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) saw shorts transact 29.16 million shares and set a 5.47 days time to cover.