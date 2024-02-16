Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s traded shares stood at 13.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.20, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The KEY share’s 52-week high remains $19.44, putting it -36.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.53. The company has a valuation of $13.29B, with an average of 20.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, Keycorp (KEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.37, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.38%, and 2.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.39%. Short interest in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) saw shorts transact 31.05 million shares and set a 1.61 days time to cover.