It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) At $0.30.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SMX share’s 52-week high remains $415.58, putting it -138426.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $1.69M, with an average of 13.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the latest session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4067, jumping 0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.50%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.17%. Short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.