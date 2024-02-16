It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) At $7.22.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares stood at 13.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply a decrease of -5.87% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The QS share’s 52-week high remains $13.86, putting it -91.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.99. The company has a valuation of $3.53B, with an average of 6.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.15 million shares over the past 3 months.
QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information
After registering a -5.87% downside in the last session, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.06, dropping -5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.73%, and 8.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.88%. Short interest in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw shorts transact 55.72 million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.
QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing QuantumScape Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. QuantumScape Corp (QS) shares are 3.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.21% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -45.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 19.51% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.88% annually.
QS Dividends
QuantumScape Corp has its next earnings report out between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantumScape Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.