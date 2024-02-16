It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) At $7.22.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares stood at 13.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply a decrease of -5.87% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The QS share’s 52-week high remains $13.86, putting it -91.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.99. The company has a valuation of $3.53B, with an average of 6.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

After registering a -5.87% downside in the last session, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.06, dropping -5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.73%, and 8.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.88%. Short interest in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) saw shorts transact 55.72 million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.