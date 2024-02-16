It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) At $19.97.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.97, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ACMR share’s 52-week high remains $22.47, putting it -12.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside in the last session, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.17, jumping 0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.68%, and 0.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.20%. Short interest in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.