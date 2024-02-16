Is Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Expensive At $19.51? Check These Facts.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.51, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The VSAT share’s 52-week high remains $47.35, putting it -142.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.02. The company has a valuation of $2.44B, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the last session, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.81, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and -16.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.20%. Short interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw shorts transact 8.35 million shares and set a 9.23 days time to cover.