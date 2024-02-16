Is Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Poised For Further Gains At A 26.52% Distance From The Low?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 2.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.48, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $28.34, putting it -71.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.11. The company has a valuation of $2.80B, with an average of 4.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.48 million shares over the past 3 months.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information
After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.50, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.74%, and 25.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.05%. Short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw shorts transact 27.21 million shares and set a 8.57 days time to cover.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Shoals Technologies Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) shares are -18.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.38% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.30% this quarter before jumping 21.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $132 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.65 million and $105.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.50% before jumping 28.00% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.11% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 79.41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.30% annually.
SHLS Dividends
Shoals Technologies Group Inc has its next earnings report out on February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shoals Technologies Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.