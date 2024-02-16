Is Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Poised For Further Gains At A 26.52% Distance From The Low?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares stood at 2.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.48, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SHLS share’s 52-week high remains $28.34, putting it -71.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.11. The company has a valuation of $2.80B, with an average of 4.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.50, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.74%, and 25.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.05%. Short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw shorts transact 27.21 million shares and set a 8.57 days time to cover.