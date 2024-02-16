Is Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares stood at 2.24 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.29, to imply a decrease of -2.59% or -$1.15 in intraday trading. The RBLX share’s 52-week high remains $47.65, putting it -10.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.88. The company has a valuation of $27.33B, with an average of 13.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.59% downside in the latest session, Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.09, dropping -2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.50%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.31%. Short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw shorts transact 17.1 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roblox Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are 55.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.30% against 24.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.50% this quarter before falling -13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $930.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $940.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $773.82 million and $784.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.30% before jumping 19.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -63.26% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -10.54% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.19% annually.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roblox Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders hold 4.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.72% of the shares at 76.87% float percentage. In total, 73.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altos Ventures Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 48.93 million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 46.26 million shares, or about 8.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $2.01 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.03 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $651.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.91 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 472.85 million.