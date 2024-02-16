Is Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Expensive At $44.05? Check These Facts.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 41.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.05, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $51.28, putting it -16.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.73. The company has a valuation of $186.24B, with an average of 39.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 43.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the last session, Intel Corp. (INTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.27, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.65%, and -4.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.34%. Short interest in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 59.4 million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.