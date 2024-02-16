Is Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Poised For Further Gains At A 37.53% Distance From The Low?

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $138.20, to imply a decrease of -7.01% or -$10.41 in intraday trading. The DLR share’s 52-week high remains $149.07, putting it -7.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.33. The company has a valuation of $41.85B, with an average of 1.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) trade information

After registering a -7.01% downside in the latest session, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 149.07, dropping -7.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.11%, and 2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.69%. Short interest in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) saw shorts transact 12.01 million shares and set a 6.75 days time to cover.