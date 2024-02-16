Is Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Expensive At $0.30? Check These Facts.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ADD share’s 52-week high remains $2.78, putting it -826.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $3.28M, with an average of 75140.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.85K shares over the past 3 months.
Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information
After registering a -1.68% downside in the latest session, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3600, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.02%, and -9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.62%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.
ADD Dividends
Color Star Technology Co Ltd has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Color Star Technology Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders
Color Star Technology Co Ltd insiders hold 11.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.27% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 2.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20037.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28051.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 13392.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18748.0.