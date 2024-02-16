Is Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD) Expensive At $0.30? Check These Facts.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ADD share’s 52-week high remains $2.78, putting it -826.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $3.28M, with an average of 75140.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 181.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the latest session, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3600, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.02%, and -9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.62%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.