Is AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) Poised For Further Gains At A 21.42% Distance From The Low?

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T)’s traded shares stood at 25.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.09, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The T share’s 52-week high remains $19.99, putting it -16.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.43. The company has a valuation of $122.19B, with an average of 39.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the last session, AT&T, Inc. (T) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.22, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.61%, and 4.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.85%. Short interest in AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) saw shorts transact 96.82 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.