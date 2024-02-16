IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Is Worth A Gamble At $11.01

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s traded shares stood at 5.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The IONQ share’s 52-week high remains $21.60, putting it -96.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $2.25B, with an average of 6.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, IonQ Inc (IONQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.02, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.01%, and 1.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.14%. Short interest in IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) saw shorts transact 45.77 million shares and set a 7.67 days time to cover.