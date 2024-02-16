Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares stood at 18.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.84, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The HBAN share’s 52-week high remains $15.54, putting it -21.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $18.59B, with an average of 19.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.06, jumping 0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.22%, and 4.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.94%. Short interest in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw shorts transact 32.07 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.