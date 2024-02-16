Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) Plunging -21.90% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s traded shares stood at 2.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.25, to imply a decrease of -2.10% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The HBI share’s 52-week high remains $5.96, putting it -40.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.54. The company has a valuation of $1.49B, with an average of 9.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

After registering a -2.10% downside in the latest session, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.92, dropping -2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.63%, and 7.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.74%. Short interest in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) saw shorts transact 35.86 million shares and set a 5.9 days time to cover.