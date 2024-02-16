Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN): Can A Stock Be Up 40.11% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.99, to imply an increase of 7.53% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The GRPN share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it 5.5% up since that peak but still an impressive 83.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.89. The company has a valuation of $700.35M, with an average of 0.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 929.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

After registering a 7.53% upside in the last session, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.18, jumping 7.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.70%, and 52.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.11%. Short interest in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 4.06 days time to cover.