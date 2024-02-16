Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Jumped 6.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 39.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.52, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -11.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.65. The company has a valuation of $13.59B, with an average of 22.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.58, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.02%, and 20.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.45%. Short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw shorts transact 71.12 million shares and set a 4.34 days time to cover.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grab Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are 6.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.45% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.00% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $628.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $624.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $502 million and $525 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.30% before jumping 19.00% in the following quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.96% of the shares at 75.39% float percentage. In total, 54.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 18.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 288.42 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $989.28 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 70.87 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $243.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.03 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 199.29 million.